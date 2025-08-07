iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,054 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 23.8%

BATS:EFV opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

