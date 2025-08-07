29,500 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,190,000 after acquiring an additional 510,694 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,167,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 118,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.