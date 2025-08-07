Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $896,091. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

