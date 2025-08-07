Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 400 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $277.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average is $229.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

