Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 136 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.