Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 68,300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.39% of Seagate Technology worth $70,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,046 shares of company stock worth $52,535,806. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $157.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

