Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ROP opened at $541.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.