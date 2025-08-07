Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8%

C opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

