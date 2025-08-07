Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 243 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $474.06 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.86 and a 200-day moving average of $531.12. The company has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

