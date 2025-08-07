Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,266 shares of company stock worth $11,156,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

