Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $229,680.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $229,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 486,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,436.88. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Trading Down 17.1%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 169.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

