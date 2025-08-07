Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

