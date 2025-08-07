CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,451,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

