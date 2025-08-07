CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 33,310 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,898,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,155,764. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $4,963,470.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $117.34 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 434.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

