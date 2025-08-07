1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $266.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

