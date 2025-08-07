Potentia Wealth Reduces Holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Potentia Wealth reduced its stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth owned about 0.09% of Caledonia Mining worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Caledonia Mining from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

