Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.61. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $351.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

