CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 26,806 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

