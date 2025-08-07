Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,244 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 164,435 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

