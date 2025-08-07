Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

