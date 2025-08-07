Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

