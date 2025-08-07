Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 2,199 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 39.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.2%

SPXL stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $190.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

