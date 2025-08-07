Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 719,909 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,909 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 4.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

