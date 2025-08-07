Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases 25,366 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 384.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $57.39 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.