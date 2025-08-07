Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. Flagstar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -2.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

