Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:NVO opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

