ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

