Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.09 Billion Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $5,090,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,400,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,415,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $162.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

