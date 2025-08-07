Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 369.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 973,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 897,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SU opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

