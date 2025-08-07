Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $40,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.62 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.52 and its 200-day moving average is $397.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.