Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.