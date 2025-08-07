Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $5,962,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

