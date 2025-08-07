Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – August 4th

Figma, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Verb Technology are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are still growing, their shares often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater price volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. Investors in small caps usually seek outsized returns over the long term while accepting the possibility of sharper short-term fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

FIG stock traded down $27.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 32,455,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,165,609. Figma has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 26,341,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Verb Technology (VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Shares of VERB traded up $14.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 31,878,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

