Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of ABNB opened at $130.50 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

