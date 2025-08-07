General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.80% of General Dynamics worth $6,435,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,691,000 after buying an additional 103,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,498,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%

GD stock opened at $315.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

