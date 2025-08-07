Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 986,170 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.97% of Xcel Energy worth $5,296,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,300,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,857,000 after purchasing an additional 844,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

