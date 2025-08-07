896 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $223.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

