Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,823,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,014,000 after acquiring an additional 840,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,798,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,524,000 after purchasing an additional 477,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

