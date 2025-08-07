ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

