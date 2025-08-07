Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 30,668 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 281.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

