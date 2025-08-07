Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 188,520 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,520 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

