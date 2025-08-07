Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,263 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 618,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,298,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

