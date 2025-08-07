Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,464,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,026 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.6%

TSLA opened at $319.91 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.48 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,724 shares of company stock valued at $215,376,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.