Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,424,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $117,030,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $746.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.20. The company has a market cap of $707.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

