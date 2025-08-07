Deutsche Bank AG Sells 242,618 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 242,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $810,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

