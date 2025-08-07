Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $451,000 in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

