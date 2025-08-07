Headlands Technologies LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 230.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

