Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

