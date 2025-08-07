Evolution Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.60% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 282,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

