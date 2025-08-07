Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 46,371 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 299.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

